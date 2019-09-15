Transcript for 'The more voters see of Warren, the more they like her': Nate Silver on third debate

This race is not that fluid at the top, and I don't think anything that happened tonight will move Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren out of those top three spots. It was a more coherent debate it seemed to me than the ones we've seen before, but I agree with what's been said. I don't -- I don't think much has changed particularly at the top. I think this was essentially a status quo debate. Nobody from the back of the pack really had a huge breakthrough moment. I think this leaves the race essentially where it was. That was some of the instant analysis coming out of Thursday night's debate. The early consensus, no clear winner, not much has changed in the race so we fivethirtyeight's Nate silver do you buy that? To be honest I originally didn't think there had been a clear winner either. I thought some of the lower tier candidates like booker and klobuchar and buttigieg had strong evenings but none of the top three or four candidates had stood out. The whole reason to conduct a poll is check your assumption and my initial assumption was wrong. The poll we conducted with our friends at ipsos which polled the same Democrats before and after the debate did find a fairly clear winner, Elizabeth Warren. The voters in the poll gave her the highest rating of any candidate for her debate performance, 3.4 in a 4-point scale like an a minus or B plus. Perhaps more importantly, the number of voters saying they were considering voting for Warren improved. That number went up four points from 44% to 48%. Even better for Warren, her three leading rivals, Biden, Sanders and kamala Harris all had their numbers go down on that same question. Warren also saw her favorability rating improve from 64% up to 70%, mwhich means that it now roughly matches Biden's and Sanders' but her unfavorable rating is only 14% as compared to 25% for Biden and Bernie. In other words, she's the most broadly acceptable potential nominee. And just one more thing, our poll actually did have good news for several of the lower tier candidates, so it turns out I wasn't totally wrong about that in fact, booker, Beto, klobuchar, buttigieg and yang all saw their numbers improve across the board. The big exception was Julian Castro whose numbers worsened after his clash with Biden. Of course, this is just one poll and fairly often bounces you see in the polls after debates will fade after a few weeks but one thing has been true for Warren all campaign long, the more voters see of her, the more they like her. And I think she helped herself again on Thursday night. Thanks to Nate for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.