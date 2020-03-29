Transcript for ‘Watching your businesses disappear so quickly is horrifying’: NC business owner

I'll sign the single best economic relief package in American history. I want to thank Republicans and Democrats for coming together setting aside their differences and putting America first. Now, I'm going to sign this and it's a great honor. $6.2 trillion. I have never signed anything with a "T" on it. President trump there signing that record $2.2 trillion relief plan on Friday, helping individuals, businesses and hospitals cope with the economic fallout from the virus. This week, the first concrete numbers of how it's affecting the economy. The numbers were startling, more than 3 million new unemployment claims, especially hard-hit were the hospitality and service industries. We talked with several small business owners adjusting to their new reality and hoping to haveheir employees back at work soon. Watching your businesses disappear so quickly is horrifying. We told them to prepare for eight weeks being shut down. So, my manager called me into the office and said, I'm so sorry but, you know, I'm letting you go. Reporter: The economic fallout from covid-19 was brutal this week. We were pretty much set up to have our biggest year ever at 2020. Now we're at zero dollars in gross receipts. Reporter: They opened up goldplaited in Chicago. This week, they were forced to lay off their 25 employees. We really would want to try and keep them employed as much as possible. But right now, we're left without a choice. It's been a crazy two weeks. Reporter: In a Washington, D.C., suburb, Joe Newman, owner of a barbecue, had to make the same decision for his 28 employees. We told them to prepare for eight weeks being shut down. We told them we wanted everyone back and, you know, we'd do whatever we could in the short term to get them through this. Reporter: He's not only worried about the survival but his survival affects the large economic pie. If we don't pay rent for a couple of months, our landlord said if we start getting into July and August she'll start defaulting on her I cried for about ten minutes when it sunk in one morning. Reporter: Colleen is experiencing the same with her Raleigh, north Carolina, restaurant and catering company. Then I got busy. You know, with, in this industry, are incredibly resilient. Reporter: She knows it's not going to be quick or easy. We're going to need some forgiveness on some bills. It's going to take a lot of money for us to get running again. Reporter: Even with a tough business climate setting in, speaks and her fellow small business owners are hopeful. We have, you know, existing supporters who want us to survive this. So I feel pretty good about the ability to open up and kind of slowly start getting back to normal with our regular clients. Our message was pretty clear, we're going to get through it, it's going to be hard and difficult. But if we sacrifice now we're going to be better off in the longer term. Reporter: But despite the optimism, the hardships. She lost her job last week at a printing company. What's keeping me up the most is how long this is going to last. Reporter: Her son has down syndrome and with schools closed in Maryland, she worries about the impact of that as well. They're not going to get the therapies that they need, they're not going to be, you know, socialization that may need, lot of things they're used to in their regular routine that they're not going to be getting. Reporter: With her safety net fraying, she has just one message for those shaping the response to the pandemic. Do all in your power to make sure that we're all okay, not just people in power, not just people that are well-to-do, but the everyday common man, to make

