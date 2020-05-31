Transcript for 1-on-1 with White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien

And first class from the White House we're joined now by the president's national secure device or Robert O'Brien mr. O'Brien thank you for joining us. This morning. We just heard congresswoman Omar saying the president is failing to lead in this crisis and glorifying violence with his tweets and statements your response. Well that's really too bad because as soon as I was on air force why won't we saw that horrifying that was what the president we saw that horrifying video. What happened did to George Floyd and and the present immediately tweeted out and demand an investigation on the phone with general Barr. And asked him to get the bottom of that first Alice say on behalf the president he said this the family. About our hearts and die and prayers are going out the Floyd family we mourn with them how we grieve with them and at what happened there was horrific I can't even imagine what that poor families going through is as videos played over and over again. That's it never happened in America and it's it's a tragic thing the president said that from the start. And and at war with the family and as the president said we're with the peaceful protesters who arrived demanding answers and petition their government about what happened to. To mr. Floyd. The president did reject the famine but as you know is also had a series of tweets where he talks about. Far left thugs he's attacked many of the protesters attacked a democratic mayor saying they are weak and of course that tweet earlier in the week heat where he echoed. Miami Beach in 1967 with the phrase when the looting starts the shooting starts does the parent president he should he be she'd be taken responsibility. For those tweets as well. Well I think what the president said nether raising uses twitters it directly to the American people I think what he's set about those tweets is that he wants that the escalate violence. And doesn't want people it and I want to make a big distinction. Between peaceful protesters is great Americans that's the difference between our country and many of the authoritarian countries out there when something like this happens we investigated. Our people protests that petition their government for redress and we stand with the protesters it's the violent and keep. Are radical militants that are coming out under cover of night traveling across state lines. I use in military spouse tactics to burn down our cities and they're especially target the most vulnerable parts our city's George that. The minority. Sections after an American sections and Hispanic areas. And burning down businesses of people are trying to get a leg up and and the presence outraged by that that we all are and. And that has to stop the work on on the FBI to investigate and T find. And get to the bottom of these these violent rioters and I don't want them confused with peaceful protesters and have every right to go out. The straits outs that's what makes America different from from many other countries around the world. And there are peaceful protesters as you said but in the Department of Homeland Security which reports you has put out intelligence notes over the weekend. Warning that domestic terrorists from the far right and the far left. Both are looking to exploit this it's not just on chief and the letter saying they're worried about the far right as well. Well well listen to everything I've seen and and that were being reported were the reports were received and is that this is anti father crossing state lines we've seen this happen before we sought Portland we have assigned Seattle aside Berkeley so. Look we'll keep our eyes open for anyone else that wants to take advantage of the situation Weathers domestic or foreign. But right now I think the president and attorney general one bar want to know. What the FBI has been doing to surveil to disrupt to take down anti fat prosecute them. This isn't the first time they're out there and they're using military style tactics and travel and around the country. To take advantage of these situations and burned down our cities and and that can't be tolerant it's the FBI has got to come up with a plan. To deal with and T for this is not the first time that they've engaged in this activity it needs to stop by mean they're throwing bricks at park police I'm. And uniformed Secret Service officers on you know a lot of those guys start from when you worked here these are good men and women who are trying to protect the White House and they're great policemen and women around it. Around the country that are being attacked. There was an officer of federal protective service officer was shot in Oakland our hearts. And our prayers go out to him his family Patrick under way. This anti fat violent activity has to stop and we need to get to the. Bottom of that or call I'm no enforcement to do it. No question it should be condemned like I completely agree with Japanese if you haven't heard about any other industry incitement from the right but the DHS warning. Can they went out this week noted specifically. That the white supremacists extremists telegram channel was inciting the violence. As well they're saying it is both sides they're inciting violence from the outside. Yeah I think the actual perpetrators of violence the ones that are on the street that are burning down minority on businesses and restaurants have already suffered through this terrible open. Situation and and our risk of losing their business and others in a burned to the ground those are ante for radical militants and that we've seen him before another protest. And we need to get to the bottom of that look I condemn all extremists on the right or on the laughed but but the ones who are out on the streets on the Molotov cocktails and attacking our police. Who are activists for a real for the most part with restraint that heroically. You know that there that has to stop and and what we condemn the police brutality of of that officer who killed. George Floyd I mean why that guy was still the police force I'm told the had a long record. Bad conduct and that there are a few bad apples out there. That are that are there whether they're racist or their their ill trained or they're just just vicious. They've got to be rooted out of law enforcement because 99 person and point 9% of our law enforcement officers are heroes. And they're they're doing great work protecting the American people many of them come from minority communities. And and we stand with on the president's stance with and and we're supportive through this violent time one. Facing one of the things that was so shocking about that video and congresswoman Omar just mentioned is at the other officers stood by. Even as George Foy was saying I can't Breeden the other options to buy and did not think she believes they should be charged as well do you agree. It's absolute outrage and and I wanna know where the investigation has gone with those offices what were they thinking I just as human beings but in a side B and first first responders of police officers so I I think there are under investigation. Both bought by the local authorities and the federal authorities. And and I I can't imagine that they won't be charged I don't want to pre judge any thing but but it's it's her at Walt Walt what we saw was terrific. And to have stood by and allow that to happen. Is is you know that just shows a lack humanity. What evidence do we have a foreign adversaries are also trying to exploit the situation ought to put up a tweet. Take senator Marco Rubio put out last night he's at the acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee he said tonight we're seeing very heavy social media activity. On protests and counter reactions from social media accounts linked to at least three foreign adversaries. Dated create these divisions but they are actively stoking promoting violence. And confrontation from multiple angles who are these foreign adversaries. Well senator rubio spot on and I've seen a number of tweets from the Chinese today that are are taking some sort of pleasure and soul less than and what they're seeing here and I want to tell our foreign adversaries. Well whether it's you know Zimbabwe era China. That the difference between us and you is that that that officer who killed. George Floyd he'll be prosciutto be investigated he'll be prosecuted to receive a fair trial. The American people wanna gotten protest. Peacefully they're going to be allowed to seek redress from the government then I can be thrown in jail for peaceful protest in. There's a difference between us and UM when this happens we'll get to the bottom of it will clean up it's not going to be covered up and this wasn't done on behalf of the party or on behalf of the state. Now this was this was bad apple who gave a Allah at his Sully the reputation. Of our heroic law enforcement officers and we're gonna get to the bottom but that's a difference between us and you. The American people are gonna come together after this we're gonna get the bottom of that the militant radicals are attacking our police and. And our neighborhoods on the street but there's a big difference between us our foreign have a serious but you keep Marco Rubio is a 100% correct. There that are foreign adversaries gonna take advantage of this crisis did to sow discord. And to try and damage our democracy we're not to let that happen. We you mentioned China we also know that Russia has been actively trying in pass a spark racial unrest. Are they one of the adversaries who are now explain the situation is well. Yeah they're they're mid there may be. Russian activists are doing map but the difference that I've seen so far as it. For example we side Chinese foreign Foreign Ministry spokesman. Troll in the State Department about this so it's it's open it's coming straight from the government so it's something we're keeping on. But listen to our adversaries the American it would never political differences. And we've gone through these crises before but wool over comment. And take a look at what we did yesterday in Florida sending too overwrought GAAP astronauts into space. For the first time in ten years for American soil on American rocket. Like America overcomes and an even in the midst of these crisis we're gonna do great things the country and our adversaries are Kabila take advantage this crisis to harm us. What are we doing right now to counter those adversaries as they try to foment. More unrest here in the United States China Russia. You mentioned Zimbabwe. Yeah look our our ran as as certainly been active in this. It in this in this realm as well. We got a number of tools are toolkit short but where were working very closely with our allies either on the fall apart now my colleagues national security advisors. Over the weekend will be meeting with in the coming days the democracies stick together. I would got a series of measures that we're gonna deal with China and the way that they choked out freedom and and Hong Kong the present at a very import announcement on that front on Friday. And and the the US government's look at all of our relations with Hong Kong and China so there'll be a response and Italy proportional but. That this is not something that is that our adversaries are gonna get away with for free. Final question he'd issue we expect to see an Oval Office address from the president addressing this crisis. You know the present I thought gave extraordinarily eloquent remarks yesterday as a preface to his speech about the space program and in Florida I believe ABC carried it and you saw that George. I thought those were those are really wonderful remarks at talked about bringing the American people together and how we stand with the family of George Floyd we stand with family of Patrick underwear the officer was killed and in Oakland. And how we have to come together as a country we stand with the pro the peaceful protesters. And deaths of the presence of an eloquent on that front he's accessible. He'll be speaking to the press regularly I don't know if he'll speak from the oval. I daily to the American people through Twitter but I I you can expect the president will remain involved. And we'll remain communicating Iowa who can take it to communicate with the American people throughout this crisis. Robber O'Brien thanks for time this morning. Thank you George thanks rat me.

