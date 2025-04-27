Wisconsin judge ‘did play outside the lines’: Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sarah Isgur analyze the arrest of a Wisconsin judge for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade ICE on “This Week.”

April 27, 2025

