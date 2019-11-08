'I was clearly wrong' thinking I could get through to Trump on climate change: Gore

More
ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl sits down with former Vice President Al Gore to talk climate change, the 2020 field and President Donald Trump.
6:26 | 08/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'I was clearly wrong' thinking I could get through to Trump on climate change: Gore

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:26","description":"ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl sits down with former Vice President Al Gore to talk climate change, the 2020 field and President Donald Trump.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"64908477","title":"'I was clearly wrong' thinking I could get through to Trump on climate change: Gore","url":"/ThisWeek/video/wrong-thinking-trump-climate-change-gore-64908477"}