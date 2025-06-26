18-wheeler slams into electrical worker in Louisiana
Dashcam video shows the moment an electrical worker was hit by an 18-wheeler turning left at an intersection in Louisiana. Authorities said the worker suffered minor scrapes and bruises.
June 26, 2025
