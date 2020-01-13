Airline passenger attacks attendant, injures cops

Matthew Dingley, 28, allegedly attacked an attendant on a CommutAir flight from Washington, D.C., to Newark Thursday night and charged at responding police officers when the plane landed.
0:16 | 01/13/20

United Airlines passengers under arrest accused of going on our Rampage as the plane with a bout to land at Newark Airport police say he. Founded on the cockpit door and beat a flight attendant. When police arrived after the plane landed it to heat knocked six officers down the stairs.

