American Airlines flight returns to airport due to mechanical issue

An American Airlines flight returned safely to Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a "mechanical issue."

June 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live