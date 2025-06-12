Aviation expert discusses what may have gone wrong in India plane crash

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former pilot John Nance about what could have gone wrong with the Air India flight and the concerns surrounding the Dreamliner 737.

June 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live