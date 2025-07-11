Colorado grandmother crawls 14 hours to survive after injury in remote area

Linsey Davis reports on the remarkable survival story of a 75-year-old grandmother from Colorado, who crawled for 14 hours to seek safety after falling on her remote property and breaking her femur.

July 11, 2025

