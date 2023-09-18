Changes coming to Delta’s SkyMiles loyalty program

Instead of allowing members to earn loyalty rewards through miles flown, Delta says it will now only factor cash spent on an American Express branded card to determine a member’s elite status.

September 18, 2023

