Transcript for Dangerous wintry holiday weather

We began with the new concerns at the beginning of another busy holiday travel week including a scare overnight for travelers in Denver. As seen at a flight from you what went that an explosion of sparks was seen on the plains outside. Every one plane decent stairs the airline. Just looking into the issue millions of people flying this week are keeping a close eye on the weather as a storm brings heavy rain and mountain snow to the west. And another storm princess. The southeast. All along. In the east curves dangerous wintry weather is taking its told. At the record number of Americans hit the roads. Headed to their holiday destinations are nearly seventy car pileup amid dense fog on this IC Virginia highway more than fifty people said to the hospital some critically injured. But were reportedly no fatalities more than 100 million Americans expected to travel through the end of the year with the worst day on the roads still become. The date after Christmas yeah. In New York City it's not some us the driving this problem. Walking or skateboarding down the street can be dangerous. Pedestrians running for cover shielding their kids some using umbrellas for protection. That update. Maybe like it made its Glen park cars damaged his wife came. Talent and about two cars crashing. And when I look these are shattered ice on the floor and the hood of the cars that did in Washington State a young officer killed whether possibly to blame for the crash to hit. Probably some water and I go play. His patrol car went off the road and slipped him some reason barrel rolled him -- fire in Southern California here in buses caught fire. Creating Havoc for travelers and Ellie acts just as we head into the holiday week a storm system is expected to continue dumping heavy rains on parts of the West Coast and much of the southeast could also see heavy rain and strong winds. The system moves in along the Gulf Coast.

