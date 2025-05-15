FAA testifies about Newark airport failures

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney reports on testimony from agency leaders about equipment outages, which have led to air traffic control issues.

May 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live