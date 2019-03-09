Transcript for Hurricane Dorian pummels the Bahamas for more than 24 hours

We begin this morning with the race to dodge Dorian as that hurricane inches closer to the US mainland evacuations have been ordered along the coast from Florida to North Carolina right now the category three hurricane is still slamming the Bahamas. Where has been stalled for more than 24 hours always track shows the hurricane hugging the US coastline through the end of this week. State of emergency have been declared as far north as for Kenya even with the storm's eye offshore hurricane conditions are possible along Florida's East Coast beginning this afternoon. Wind gusts in the fifties are possible in West Palm Beach and Vero Beach some areas could see more than a foot of rain. And seven feet of storm surge in the meantime the hurricane is blamed for at least five deaths and the Bahamas for the damage is being compared to a war zone. This morning hurricane Dorian unleashing its fury. Pummeling the congress for more than 24 hours straight. On Grand Bahama island new video of utter devastation. In the life threatening storms are that's the way my friends. Friends in the deal which is extremely time. Water is seen laughing the windows of this home the homeowner says the water reached his kitchen windows twenty feet off the ground. This woman nervously watches floodwaters reached the second story of her home. To the left you can see the flooded stairs leading to the first floor. In this video the Grand Bahama international airport submerged under five feet of water. Rescuers receiving thousands of distress calls. This local man is driving a tractor who. Flood waters searching for people who need help. Yeah. The fast moving waters swept this group away right in front of ABC's mark is more and his teen. We heard those green who look off in the distance and saw four people. At a house that was surrounded by this storm third thief water rushing five days swam across. And native and they are thankful to be alive and it really wasn't rape against. The US Coast Guard is evacuating residents from hard hit abaco island where Crist Pannemon. Rode out the storm his wife and three year old daughter. This is. A life changing some McPhee is like something out of a movie. Hannemann says the storm ripped part of the roof off this home and he saw one house that was flipped over. When we were trapped in Iraq termed it got old building was shaking I was sitting against the wall and I can feel the pressure encouraged. And pushing the law on my back. The Salvation Army estimates up to thirteen thousand homes in the Bahamas have been destroyed. Reporter ginnies Fernandez with our Miami station describing the apocalyptic. Damaged. We would like. A bomb went off here and it looks like a war zone. As of Monday night at least five deaths are blamed on the storm including this woman's grandson. Didn't even know audit. While my daughter involve important that I thought would put out. The ad detail. If I'm thing isn't it Charles. It's and this morning hurricane hunter lieutenant colonel Jeff for Goosen telling ABC news Dorian is unlike any storm he's ever seen. Are they can't cure if it came. It was because they all have given our personalities. And they are there different creatures hurricane Gloria course. Suppose it's all hurricane that it decided you get the whole are react like all the other lucky. And the prime minister of bahama said the hurricane is like fighting a war but being completely helpless to fight. The United States is already sending humanitarian assistance beginning with the disaster response team from US eight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.