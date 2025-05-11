Issue at Philadelphia facility caused Newark ground delay, says FAA

The FAA said a telecommunications issue at the Philadelphia TRACON Area C facility, which guides aircraft in and out of Newark, caused the agency to issue a ground stop Sunday.

May 11, 2025

