Lifeguards rescue deer swept out to sea at Florida beach

Lifeguards rescued a deer that got swept out to sea off the coast of Flagler Beach, Florida, on Sunday, with a witness telling ABC News the incident coincided with a possible shark sighting.

July 9, 2025

