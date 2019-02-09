Transcript for Millions along the Southeast Coast prepare as Hurricane Dorian approaches

Here at home evacuation orders are taking effect today and coastal areas from Florida to South Carolina. New video shows for a National Guard troops mobilizing preparing to respond to the low lying areas of the coast which are expected to hit the heart. State of emergency have been to clear up through the Carolinas. You are hundreds of utility trucks are already in place lined up and border ready to respond. ABC's Sabrina Marshal continues our coverage now she is a new Smyrna beach Florida Serena good morning. Canon today good morning to both the view more mandatory evacuations are set to get under way here in Florida and just a few hours and residents are bracing for the storm and hoping that ice stays off the coast. This morning millions of Americans scrambling to escape do I attack. Nothing's certain style here that's why we're trying to prepare for the worst. After battering the Bahamas the Hurricane Isabel marching towards the US threatening millions. East Coast North Carolina has to take this seriously. Be ready evacuation orders have been given to more than 800000 people on south Carolina's coast including all of Charleston as well as six other counties in Georgia some barrier islands along Florida's East Coast when the water gets high there's not a whole lot you can do about that. And given the answer and devious storm it's better to air in the side of safety just the Labor Day holiday weekend wraps up the hurricane is forcing four airports to close in Florida including Daytona each Orlando Melbourne Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport. And authorities. Have already cleared the beaches up and down the coast ABC's picture okay endo is in Delray. Barrier islands like this when Paul beach county are under mandatory evacuation and here's why take a look from above. These are very narrow strips of land there surrounded by water on both sides this storm surge could easily flood the entire area. In Daytona Beach most business owners and residents are heeding the warnings from officials. Boarding up windows and stocking up on more supplies. We've done matches of why would hear and then we get I think. More reason water home. Loving down the gas and generators once you've lived through a few of them you've learned to respect. Love the nature. Florida has RD activated nearly 5000 national Guardsmen to respond to this storm lease on those power trucks a lining up hundreds of them at Daytona international airport also prepositioning to respond. So to some of those guys and and he came all the way from Illinois and Maryland to help out after the storm heads can't thank. A storm that's going to be impacting the eastern seaboard. Through out the week through a Marshall they are in Florida thank you.

