Navigating travel troubles amid flight cancellations

More
The Points Guy Brian Kelly discusses what to do if your flight is canceled, and summer travel tips for flying to the E.U. as travel restrictions are lifted for Americans.
4:16 | 06/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Navigating travel troubles amid flight cancellations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:16","description":"The Points Guy Brian Kelly discusses what to do if your flight is canceled, and summer travel tips for flying to the E.U. as travel restrictions are lifted for Americans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"78412361","title":"Navigating travel troubles amid flight cancellations","url":"/Travel/video/navigating-travel-troubles-amid-flight-cancellations-78412361"}