By the Numbers: Airport chaos amid technical failures and staffing shortages

A look at the numbers behind the technical and staffing issues at Newark Liberty International Airport after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned similar issues could soon be seen nationwide.

May 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live