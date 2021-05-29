By the Numbers: Memorial Day travel

More
More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend, more than double the number a year ago.
1:04 | 05/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Memorial Day travel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend, more than double the number a year ago.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"77973193","title":"By the Numbers: Memorial Day travel","url":"/Travel/video/numbers-memorial-day-travel-77973193"}