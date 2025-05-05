Outage at Newark airport last week lasted 60-90 seconds: Sources

The outage at Newark Liberty International Airport last Monday caused air traffic control computer screens to go dark for roughly 60 to 90 seconds, according to multiple sources.

May 5, 2025

