Parents' guide to smooth summer travel

With family vacation season in full swing, parenting expert and ecommerce reporter Bethany Braun-Silva shares her tips to help make traveling with children a breeze

July 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live