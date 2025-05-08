Plans for new air traffic control system unveiled by transportation secretary

Plans for a new air traffic control system were announced Thursday by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live