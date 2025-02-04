‘The Points Guy’ shares his secrets for travel success

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with “The Points Guy,” Brian Kelly, about his new book “How to Win at Travel." Kelly breaks down his travel tips and how to make the most of your credit card points.

February 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live