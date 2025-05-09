Potential strike looms over New Jersey transit commuters

A possible strike between the New Jersey Transit and its engineers' union could lead to a shutdown of the train lines, causing a disruption to over 300,000 commuters.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live