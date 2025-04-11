Small plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida

A small plane crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday morning, according to Boca Raton police.

April 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live