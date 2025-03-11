Southwest Airlines ends free checked bag policy

Southwest Airlines will introduce checked bag fees for passengers without elite status. Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred and Business Select members will get free bags.

March 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live