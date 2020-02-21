Transcript for Spring airfare lowest in 4 years

Want to get away. For a spring break helped intense airline competition cheaper jet fuel. And no frills low cost carriers have made spring break point when he a bargain in fact seven undersized Nina Pineda says it's the cheapest prices we've seen. In the last four years. You break better 16%. Cheaper than they weren't when he seventeen. If you want to pack your bags were an international destination you'll save 52 dollars per ticket. The first not to putting your toes in the sand on this so you have to sort and price track for you now. We do you all where the Craig's tracking. Checking as if Eric seeker rates available or do that or you. Analyst with hopper's say to save the most book three weeks in advance for domestic. And a month without international flights tried. 08 departing not a Friday airing Saturday at grace's will be ten to 30% higher. The most expensive weeks to fly anything around Easter the last two weeks of march and the first two weeks of April will be peak prices it's. A a next where why how about music city Nashville is just over 200 round trip. It hear your ink and tactic deals to you break like trial. Nash bell and great tragedy got agents right now. If you want to be says great deals to Orlando Miami San Juan Puerto Rico editor flying internationally London Paris. And especially Mexico City had fantastic air fare. And here's a tip for checking into a hotel try checking in on a Sunday travelers saved up to 20% per night there earlier in check in the week. The better I'm Nina Pineda channel seven Eyewitness News back to you.

