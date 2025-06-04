Stranded dog rescued from rock ledge in Mexico

Firefighters in Mexico safely rescued a dog that became stranded on a rock ledge near the Tequexquinahuac mines, using a rope mechanism to guide the pooch down the steep cliff face.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live