Transcript for Thanksgiving travel craze

Is expected to be the busiest. Holiday travel rush in more than a decade in GO Benitez is giving us a firsthand look GO. There and we are on the road I 95 and take a look at our road can't right now because we are already starting to see that heavier traffic we're looking. At six to 8 PM tonight as the worst times to be on the road here in the New York area but there are other cities to triple A giving us this list telling us that the other worst cities for drugs they include Boston Seattle Atlanta Washington DC and Detroit. And meanwhile in San Francisco Los Angeles and Chicago. They'll have the heaviest traffic tomorrow but you better be prepared to leave very early because the worst driving times there tomorrow one. To four. As far as air trouble we've been talking about this the record breaking 25 million people expected to fly. Just expect delays because we're also looking at that weather in the northeast so expect those delays because when you have all those people. Going through the airport you're gonna have some issues no doubt about it. And hopefully your travel time is going to be a lot faster than what we're seeing right now. Diane right Q but he has from the rounds thanks GO.

