Video shows close call between a Southwest plane and a business jet while landing

A Southwest Airlines plane landed safely at Chicago Midway International Airport after a close call with a business jet.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live