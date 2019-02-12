Transcript for Winter storm slams the East Coast

Good Monday morning ever want to. And I'm Elizabeth her and burgeoning Norman we begin with the relented relentless winter storm pummeling the East Coast to let's check the radar right now the storm is already blamed for several deaths after marching across the country. People and thirty states have been facing travel delays after the holiday weekend and the worst is yet to come for several major cities. This morning winter weather alerts for millions of Americans getting back to business after the Thanksgiving break. The Delhi storm that hit the West Coast and midwest is now making its final stand on the East Coast. Several major cities we'll see the first snow accumulations of the season today. Including New York. Philadelphia and Boston. Drivers should use extreme caution if they need to be on the road and they should avoid traveling if they can in areas of heavy snowfall people in Albany, New York are bracing for up to a foot of snow. ABC's Stephanie Ramos is there. The State University of New York here in Albany is just one of several colleges canceling classes on Monday. Take some of the pressure off of students struggling to get back to campus. After the Thanksgiving break it. In Niagara Falls this car pinned beneath the truck. Icy conditions likely to blame for the crash this plane skidded off a taxiway as it arrived in buffalo. An overnight snow pummeling the airport outside Hartford Connecticut. One of several airports across the country reporting delays and cancellations. Drive to get here was accidentally pregnant at its airport quite as bad back problem and tonight course. Come to the airport early in South Dakota blizzard conditions turned deadly when a plane carrying twelve people crash shortly after take off. Nine people were killed including two prominent business executives from Idaho. Two children in the pilot in Minnesota snow drifts and reread these cars in Duluth after more than a foot and a half of snow. Powell's struggled to keep up as drivers abandoned their cars on the highway and Maryland fog being eyed as the cause of this 58 car pileup. In the meantime a new storm is building on the West Coast already dumping snow in parts of Washington State.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.