2nd hiker dies within days in Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park rangers are reminding visitors to limit stressful activities during summer heat after another hiker died along the same trail within days

August 25, 2021, 4:15 PM
1 min read

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- Death Valley National Park rangers are reminding visitors to limit stressful activities during blazing summer heat after another hiker died along the same trail within days.

Blake Chaplin, 52, of Leawood, Kansas, was found dead on Aug. 21 along the Golden Canyon Trail, the park said in a statement Tuesday.

A search-and-rescue team recovered the body after it was reported by an early morning hiker. The cause of death was being investigated by Inyo County authorities but foul play was not suspected, the park said.

Temperatures on Aug. 21-22 reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), below the daily normal of 115 F (46 C).

Authorities said Lawrence Stanback, 60, of San Francisco died on the same trail on Aug. 18. Heat stroke was suspected in his death.

“Although these temperatures may be cooler compared to a typical Death Valley summer day, precautions should still be taken while visiting in the heat,” the park said.

Summer visitors should limit hiking to the relatively cooler morning hours, ending treks by 10 a.m., drink plenty of water, eat salty snacks and stay close to air conditioning. Scenery is easily viewed from locations within short walks from a vehicle.

Top Stories

US Capitol riots: Tracking the insurrection

Jan 10, 4:19 PM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Afghanistan updates: US to continue evacuations until 'last day' even as troops leave

15 minutes ago

On Location: August 25, 2021

4 hours ago

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Top Stories

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Johnson & Johnson says booster shot increases protection against COVID-19

3 hours ago

'Pain compliance': Video shows trooper pummeling Black man

3 hours ago

Hospital CEO's tragic death prompts hundreds to get vaccinated

Aug 25, 5:02 AM

Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay charge

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Johnson & Johnson says booster shot increases protection against COVID-19

3 hours ago

'Pain compliance': Video shows trooper pummeling Black man

3 hours ago

Hospital CEO's tragic death prompts hundreds to get vaccinated

Aug 25, 5:02 AM

Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay charge

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Johnson & Johnson says booster shot increases protection against COVID-19

3 hours ago

Hospital CEO's tragic death prompts hundreds to get vaccinated

Aug 25, 5:02 AM

'Pain compliance': Video shows trooper pummeling Black man

3 hours ago

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events