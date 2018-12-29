Man drives car through security perimeter at German airport

A man drove a car through the security perimeter at Hannover airport in northern Germany on Saturday, police said, prompting authorities to suspend flights for more than four hours.

Police alleged the man was under the influence of drugs when he drove the Polish-registered car through a gate and onto the apron, German news agency dpa reported. They said the man tried to follow a landing plane operated by Greek airline Aegean.

Police cars stopped the vehicle and officers overpowered the driver. Bomb disposal experts examined the car but found no dangerous objects. No one was hurt in the incident.

Federal police said the man's motive was unclear but there was no indication so far that he had an extremist history or the airport incident was terror-related. They think he acted alone.

Take-offs and landings of planes resumed shortly after 8 p.m.

Federal police said the driver, who is in his mid-20s, tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine. Police said they couldn't give further information on where he came from because he wasn't carrying an identity card.

The Hannover airport handled 5.87 million passengers last year, though it isn't one of Germany's top hubs.