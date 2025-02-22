It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near the Kirtland Air Force Base.

1 airman dead, another wounded in shooting near New Mexico Air Force base

A shooting early Saturday morning near an Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, left one airman dead and another wounded, authorities said.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near an entrance to the Kirtland Air Force Base.

In a news release, the Air Force said an incident at the base's Truman Gate "led to an off-base pursuit that resulted in an Airman being injured and another killed."

The airman who was wounded had a gunshot to the hand and was taken to the UNM Medical Center for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, the Air Force said.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations in coordination with the FBI and Albuquerque Police Department. Authorities said there is currently no threat to the public.

"To protect the integrity of the open investigation, we cannot provide additional details at this time," the Air Force news release stated.