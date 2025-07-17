The lightning strikes were reported in the Jackson Township area.

1 dead, 13 injured after being struck by lightning in New Jersey: Police

Lightning is seen in this stock image.

Lightning is seen in this stock image.

Lightning is seen in this stock image.

Lightning is seen in this stock image.

One person died and 13 others were injured after being struck by lightning on Wednesday in New Jersey, Jackson Township Police Department said in a statement.

The police department said it received a call shortly after 7 p.m. reporting multiple people struck by lightning at an archery range, resulting in a male being administered CPR, while multiple other victims were being triaged, including someone who had been unconscious but later regained consciousness.

A 61-year-old male died from his injuries and over a dozen others had injuries ranging from "burns to non-specific complaints of not feeling well," the police department said in a statement to ABC News' New York station WABC.

Victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area Wednesday evening.

Much of northwest and central New Jersey was also under flood watches through Wednesday night, with storms expected to produce heavy downfalls following a deadly deluge earlier this week.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.