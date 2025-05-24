1 dead, 2 injured after sewage vessel explodes on Hudson River: FDNY

The boat was docked along the river.

In this undated stock photo, flashing red and blue lights are seen on top of a police car.

One worker was killed and two others injured after a vessel that transports sewage exploded on New York's Hudson River while it was docked on Saturday, according to officials.

The explosion, near a wastewater treatment plant, was reportedly linked to "hot work aboard a docked boat," the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement on X.

The Coast Guard said it responded to the reported explosion around 10:30 a.m. local time.

The explosion occurred on a motorized city vessel named Hunts Point that transports raw sewage, New York Fire Department Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms said at a press conference Saturday.

One person was killed by the force of the explosion between the pier and the vessel itself, according to Simms. The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire.

All FDNY personnel at the incident had to be decontaminated, according to Simms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.