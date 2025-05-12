1 dead, 4 hikers rescued after heat-related emergency at Arizona's Gold Canyon

Temperatures in the Phoenix area were close to 100 degrees on Sunday.

One person died on Sunday afternoon after suffering a heat-related medical emergency on the Wave Cave Trail at Gold Canyon, which is located just over 40 miles east of Phoenix, officials said, noting that four others from the hiking party were rescued.

Rescue teams responded to what they described as a "1st alarm Mountain rescue" after receiving a call from hikers just before 1 p.m. local time.

The hikers had been on the trails for some six hours when the rescue was initiated. One of the five -- a 33-year-old man -- was experiencing a medical emergency, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Civilians from within the hiking party attempted to initiate CPR, according to the Superstition Fire and Medical District, which serves Gold Canyon.

Rescue teams took over CPR efforts upon reaching the scene, but "unfortunately the patient did not survive," SFMD said in a statement.

Temperatures in the area were close to 100 degrees on Sunday, and the medical emergency was linked to the heat.

"No foul play is suspected," PCSO said. "The Pinal County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death."

"Tragically this mountain rescue resulted in one fatality," SFDM said in a statement on Facebook, adding that the other four in the group were assisted down the mountain but "refused transport to the hospital."

Officials encouraged people to avoid Wave Cave Trail for the remainder of the day on Sunday.

SFMD added an advisory to its social media post, saying that Arizona summers can reach upward of 110 F and "heat exhaustion or heat stroke can occur in under an hour."

"Most heat deaths happen on trails between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the hottest part of the day," the post continued.

"If you feel dizzy, nauseous, stop sweating, or become confused, get help immediately," SFMD added. "Please stay safe and plan wisely. No hike is worth your life."