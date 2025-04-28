The shooting took place at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the ECSU campus.

1 dead, at least 5 injured in shooting at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina

One person is dead and at least five others are injured after a shooting at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the shooting took place at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the ECSU campus.

The incident occurred during Viking Fest -- a week of events on the ESCU campus geared toward students, alumni and prospective students.

A press release from ECSU said four individuals sustained gunshot wounds and two students were injured during the chaos.

"Six individuals were injured during the incident. Four sustained gunshot wounds, including three ECSU students. Additionally, two other ECSU students were injured during the subsequent commotion," the statement said. "Fortunately, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening, and all the injured were transported to a local hospital for treatment."

A 24-year-old man not affiliated with the university was killed.

The SBI and ESCU Police continue to investigate. There is no confirmed suspect at this time.

ABC affiliate WVEC spoke with ESCU junior Paola Gonzalez, who was at the scene of the shooting.

Gonzalez said she turned around while running from the scene to see her volleyball teammate go down after being shot in the leg.

"One moment, we were having a really good time," Gonzalez said. Shortly after, she was watching police surround her friend and tape being brought out to cordon off the scene.

As a precaution, ECSU has increased patrols across campus, and access to the center of campus will remain restricted throughout Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.