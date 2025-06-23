1 injured in shooting near downtown Oklahoma City after NBA Finals win: Police

As Oklahoma City was celebrating the Thunder winning the NBA Finals championship on Sunday evening, police responded to a shooting near downtown OKC that left one person injured.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Rob Robertson told ABC News that shots rang out on the west side of Scissortail Park shortly after the game ended.

Law enforcement located the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound, with several potential suspects fleeing on foot, according to Robertson.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover fully, police said.

Robertson described it as a "hectic scene" with lots of people in the area due to the celebrations.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.