10 arrested after ambush on Texas ICE detention facility, officials say

State and federal officials announced on Monday that 10 people were arrested for engaging in a "planned ambush" on an ICE detention facility in Texas over the Fourth of July holiday.

The incident occurred at the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas, on Friday, according to Nancy Larson, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

At approximately 10:37 p.m., 10 to 12 individuals dressed in black, military-style clothing began shooting fireworks and engaging in acts of vandalism at the facility, Larson said during a press conference.

Larson said the incident "was a planned ambush with the intent to kill ICE corrections officers."

Some individuals drew correction officers out of the facility using the fireworks while others damaged vehicles and vandalized the facility with graffiti, Larson said.

When an Alvarado police officer arrived on the scene, one of the individuals shot him in the neck. Another individual shot 20 to 30 rounds at the facility correction officers, according to Larson.

All assailants fled the scene, though all have since been apprehended, the U.S. attorney said.

Law enforcement found 12 sets of body armor, spray paint, a flag saying "resist fascism, fight oligarchy," flyers saying "fight ice terror with class war free all political prisoners," more fireworks, weapons and cell phones across multiple searches over the weekend.

No employees at the Prairieland Detention Facility were harmed during the shooting incident and the officer who was shot is expected to recover, according to Josh Johnson, the acting field office director for ERO Dallas.

The U.S. attorney's office has charged 10 individuals with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer, and each of the suspects is also charged with three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

The FBI is working alongside local and state law enforcement on this investigation.