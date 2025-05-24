10 hospitalized after propane tank explodes at Florida strip mall

There was also a partial collapse of the building.

Ten people were injured after a propane gas tank exploded at a Florida strip mall, causing a partial building collapse, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Fire officials received reports of an explosion at the strip mall in Florida City at 8:51 a.m. local time, Erika Benitez, a spokesperson for Miami Dade Fire Rescue, said.

Eight of those injured were transported to a local hospital, Benitez said. Two of the people injured were considered "trauma alerts" and they were transported to a local trauma center, Benitez said.

Canine units at the scene checked and found no additional patients inside the structure, Benitez said.

Local businesses were not open at the time of the explosion, she said.

The incident remains under investigation.

