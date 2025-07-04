Over 100 firefighters battle California fireworks blaze that leaves woman in critical condition

"It felt like an explosion," one area resident told KABC.

A woman has been left in critical condition after suffering injuries in a residential fire involving active fireworks that more than 100 firefighters responded to, officials said.

A woman has been left in critical condition after suffering injuries in a residential fire involving active fireworks that more than 100 firefighters responded to, officials said.

A woman has been left in critical condition after suffering injuries in a residential fire involving active fireworks that more than 100 firefighters responded to, officials said.

A woman has been left in critical condition after suffering injuries in a residential fire involving active fireworks that more than 100 firefighters responded to, officials said.

A woman has been left in critical condition after suffering injuries in a residential fire involving active fireworks that more than 100 firefighters responded to, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, when authorities say that three one-story homes were showing fire when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to “active fireworks inside a detached garage are exposing more homes and brush in the area,” according to information obtained from the LAFD by ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC.

"I felt almost like the impact, you feel it. And as soon as I heard that, I turned the street to see if anyone needed help and more fireworks started going off," one area resident told KABC. "It felt like an explosion ... the fireworks started going off and sooner or later all these fires started coming."

A 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, a 68-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation but declined transport to the hospital and several animals were injured, according to the LAFD.

A woman has been left in critical condition after suffering injuries in a residential fire involving active fireworks that more than 100 firefighters responded to, officials said. KABC

It took more than 100 firefighters to battle the blaze and contain it in just under an hour, according to the LAFD.

A fourth home and a car were also damaged in the fire and LAFD HazMat and arson investigators, along with the LAPD Bomb Squad and the Mayor's Crisis Team, responded to the scene.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.