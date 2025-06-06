101 dogs rescued from apparent 'puppy mill' in home, rescue group says

The dogs were being kept in "egregious conditions," a shelter said.

In this photo posted to the Facebook page of the SPCA of Wake County, puppies that were saved from a possible puppy mill in Raleigh, N.C., are shown.

More than 100 dogs were rescued from an apparent puppy mill in a North Carolina home, where they were kept in "egregious conditions," according to a shelter.

Many of the dogs are being treated for skin and dental issues as well as some with "matted dirty fur" coming off in "heaps," the SPCA of Wake County said in a post on social media Friday.

"This is the biggest moment in these dogs' lives, and we are feeling so grateful to be a part of their healing," the SPCA of Wake County said.

In this photo posted to the Facebook page of the SPCA of Wake County, a dog that was saved from a possible puppy mill in Raleigh, N.C., is shown. SPCA of Wake County

The shelter said it responded to a home along with Raleigh Animal Control to assist in removing the dogs on Thursday.

"They were housed in egregious conditions, surrounded by their own waste, packed 5 or 6 to a cage and stacked floor to ceiling, or free roaming in cramped quarters and filth," the SPCA said.

The dogs have been getting "the spa day of their lives -- and their first taste of fresh air, possibly ever," the shelter said in a post on Friday.

There were numerous mother dogs nursing young puppies found.

The SPCA said 19 of the dogs are not in its care and they are working to medically assess them and begin providing treatment.

Donations up to $150,000 are being matched in veterinary services from Care First Animal Hospital.