Shots rang out in Little River, South Carolina, over Memorial Day weekend.

At least 11 hospitalized after shooting in South Carolina: Police

PHOTO: An ambulance responds to an emergency call in an undated stock photo.

Police in Little River, South Carolina, are responding to a shooting that left at least 11 people hospitalized over Memorial Day weekend.

Horry County Police said they have received reports of others arriving at area hospitals via personal vehicles.

The incident happened Sunday on Watson Ave. in Little River, a town 30 minutes north of Myrtle Beach.

Police said the scene is active and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.