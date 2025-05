A "full-scale search operation" is underway, the sheriff said.

10 men at large after escape from New Orleans jail, considered armed and dangerous: Sheriff's office

Eleven adult men escaped from a New Orleans jail on Friday and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials with the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office warned.

One of the inmates, Kendell Myles, has been apprehended; 10 remain at large, the sheriff's office said.

The men were unaccounted for during a routine headcount at the Orleans Justice Center at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson told reporters.

Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans, La. Google Maps Street View

Hutson asked the public to remain alert, adding the sheriff's department is working with local, state and federal law enforcement on a "full-scale search operation."

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said its "more than likely" the inmates had help and have changed out of their jail clothes.

"We don’t want panic, but we do want people to be mindful," she told reporters.

The sheriff called the escape "very serious and unacceptable."

"We are launching a full investigation to determine how this escape occurred, including reviewing facility protocols, staff performance and physical security measures," she said.

Anyone who helped the inmates escape will be held accountable, the sheriff vowed.

The Orleans Justice Center is less than 3 miles from the French Quarter, a tourist hot spot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.