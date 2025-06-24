11-year-old boy shot dead by park in broad daylight: Minneapolis police

"We are following every lead, but we need the public’s help," the chief said.

An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed near a Minneapolis park in broad daylight, police said, and now investigators are urging the public to help them make an arrest.

The gunfire erupted at Folwell Park around 2 p.m. Monday, Minneapolis police said. Witnesses said they saw one car driving through the park and two other cars driving through the adjacent parking lot when the gunshots rang out, according to police.

A good Samaritan at his home nearby "heard cries for help" and found the 11-year-old outside suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man put the boy in his car and started rushing him to the hospital, and while on the way, he flagged down an officer, police said.

The officer took the boy out of the car and started lifesaving efforts, police said. Fire, police and EMS personnel also responded to try to save the 11-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"I cannot emphasize enough how terrible it is to have an 11-year-old boy shot and killed in the middle of the day," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement.

"We need anyone with information to come forward so we can bring some sense of justice to this child’s family," O’Hara said. "We are following every lead, but we need the public’s help to solve this."

Police said anyone with information can email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or can remain anonymous and call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.