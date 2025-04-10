12-foot-tall bust of Elon Musk vandalized in Texas, landowner says

The bust was cut in several places, the landowner told ABC News.

A 12-foot-tall Elon Musk bust was vandalized over the weekend, according to the landowner that the statue sits on.

A 12-foot-tall bust of Elon Musk was vandalized in Texas, according to the owner of the land that the statue sits in.

Eleazar Villafranca, the landowner, confirmed to ABC News that the large bust of the Tesla CEO was vandalized over the weekend.

Villafranca, who works in construction, said several truck drivers called him on Saturday, saying the bust had been damaged. Upon arriving on Monday, he noticed thick gashes on the bust's eye, chin and back.

"There are like three or four pieces they cut with a knife," Villafranca told ABC News.

The bust is about 12 feet tall and is made of a rubber-like material, Villafranca said.

The artist, a friend of Villafranca in France, hired him to place the bust on his property, and it has been sitting there for about a year, he said.

Villafranca said he has attempted to reach out to the artist to discuss the vandalism but has not heard back. He said another artist has agreed to repair the bust.

He said that officials have already been notified of the vandalism and had filed a report, but was unaware if a suspect had been found.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

This comes after recent attacks aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations in cities across the United States since Musk began his role with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.