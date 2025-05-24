Diablo Valley College said the tree has since been removed.

At least 12 injured after tree falls during commencement ceremony

At least 12 people were injured after a tree fell, hitting bystanders during the Diablo Valley College's graduation ceremony, on May 23, 2025, in Pleasant Valley, Calif.

At least 12 people were injured after a tree fell on bystanders during a commencement ceremony at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California, on Friday.

The tree, which stood next to the school's football field, fell toward the end of the college's graduation ceremony.

Two people were transported to local hospitals for treatment, while others were treated onsite and released. Those transported to the hospital were conscious and communicative at the time of transport, according to Diablo Valley College.

One other individual went to the hospital on their own, according to the college.

The college's maintenance and operations team began to remove the tree after the emergency response.

Evaluation of the incident has begun and will continue in the days to come, according to Diablo Valley College.

"The safety of our students, employees and visitors to our campus is our top priority. We deeply regret that this incident occurred during this milestone occasion," the school said in a statement.

We congratulate all of our 2,442 graduates and wish them joyous celebrations with their loved ones this evening," Diablo Valley College said.