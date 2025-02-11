12-year-old boy dies at motocross event in dirt bike racing accident

The school he attended flew all flags at half-mast on Monday in honor of him.

A 12-year-old boy died in a dirt bike racing crash, leading authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, police in Georgia said.

The incident occurred over the weekend when the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia received a call from Community Ambulance Service about an injured person at the Echeconnee Motocross racing track, according to a statement from Lewis Walker, Sheriff of Crawford County.

“The injured person was Dalton Hill, 12, that was participating in a race at the Motocross when he was injured,” Lewis said.

Community Ambulance Service immediately took Hill to Atrium Navient Health Macon, where he succumbed to his injuries and pronounced deceased by hospital staff, authorities said.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hill’s death, Lewis said.

Echeconnee Motocross released a statement on social media Monday following Hill’s death.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the passing of a member of our Motocross family, Dalton Hill, at this weekend's race. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Dalton’s family and friends,” Echeconnee Motocross said. “Please wrap your arms around the Hill Family and everyone affected by this tragic accident.”

The school Hill attended, Georgia Military College Prep School, flew all flags at half-mast on Monday in honor the student.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of GMC Prep School student Dalton Hill that occurred over the weekend at an event with his family. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to his family, friends, and all who loved him,” GMC Prep School said on social media. “As a school community, we will be there for each other through this difficult time and keep Dalton’s memory alive in our hearts. Together, we will remain in support of our GMC Family.”

The investigation is currently ongoing.